Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.5 days.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

