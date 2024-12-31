Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.5 days.
Aeroports de Paris Price Performance
Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86.
About Aeroports de Paris
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aeroports de Paris
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.