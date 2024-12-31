AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. AerSale has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $327.25 million, a PE ratio of 615.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AerSale to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

