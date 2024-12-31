AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading 10.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.88 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13). Approximately 5,231,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,877,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.22 million, a PE ratio of -363.70 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,584.69). 16.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

