Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $2,558,529.60 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

