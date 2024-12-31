agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 31,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other news, Director Diana Mckenzie purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at $117,007.32. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 17,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 166.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $78,000.

agilon health Trading Up 0.5 %

AGL opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

