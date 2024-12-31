Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agora Stock Down 4.5 %

Agora stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Agora has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $387.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Agora by 41.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agora by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

