Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 761,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,128.0 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance
Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.
About Aker Solutions ASA
