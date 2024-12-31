Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 360,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,320. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.