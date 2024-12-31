Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADLRF opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
