Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 115,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Alexander’s stock opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.59.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.81%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

