Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Update

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 115,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Alexander’s Trading Up 0.9 %
Alexander’s stock opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.59.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.81%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Boeing: 4 Reasons It Will Be the Comeback Story of 2025
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.