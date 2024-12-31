Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,700 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 12,515,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.6 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Alfa has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.82.
Alfa Company Profile
