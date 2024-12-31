Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $36,008,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,165,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 636,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 336,687 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 146,104 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rubrik, Inc.: Under the Radar Cyber Security Stock Gains Traction
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Pfizer: 4 Reasons to Buy This Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.