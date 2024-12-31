Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.76 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.63). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 125.55 ($1.58), with a volume of 14,736 shares traded.

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The company has a market capitalization of £11.06 million, a PE ratio of -545.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.09.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

