Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,026,100 shares changing hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.