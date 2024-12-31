Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 64,383 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.92 million, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Entertainment stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Entertainment were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

