Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.15. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 81,506 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Almacenes Éxito’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.