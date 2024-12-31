Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 335,444 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 863,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 92,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Altimmune Profile

(Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

