Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.3706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

