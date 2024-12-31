Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.