Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. Amedisys has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

About Amedisys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

