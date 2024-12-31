American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Sells $1,763,009.61 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,357 shares of the airline’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

