American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 152,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 73,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

