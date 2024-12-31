American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Issues Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $73.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Overseas Group had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%.

American Overseas Group Price Performance

AOREF stock opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. American Overseas Group has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.47.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products through specialty managing general agents and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd.

