American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Rebel stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Rebel stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 218,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 23.48% of American Rebel at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

