American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.90 and a beta of 2.21. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

