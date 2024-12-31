American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.08.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.