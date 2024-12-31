Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1513174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

