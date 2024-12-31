Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.57. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 148,567 shares.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.99 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

