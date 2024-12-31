Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ames National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter valued at $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO remained flat at $16.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,599. The company has a market cap of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

