Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.54 and traded as high as $70.09. Amphenol shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 5,513,159 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

