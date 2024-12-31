Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Shares Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 288,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 191,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 306,200 shares of company stock worth $432,953. 69.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

