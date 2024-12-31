Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Shares Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 288,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 191,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Andean Precious Metals
Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 10.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 306,200 shares of company stock worth $432,953. 69.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Andean Precious Metals
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.