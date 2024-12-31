Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.86. 588,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,029,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 250.50 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

