Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,875.59 ($23.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,590.50 ($19.96). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,590.50 ($19.96), with a volume of 559,036 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.35) to GBX 2,000 ($25.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 2,800 ($35.13) to GBX 2,500 ($31.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,005.71 ($25.17).

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

