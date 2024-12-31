Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

