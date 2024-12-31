Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Down 10.3% in December

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apollomics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:APLM opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollomics stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 2,585.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,992 shares during the quarter. Apollomics makes up approximately 0.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.75% of Apollomics worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

