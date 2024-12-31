Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APRE opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Aprea Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on APRE
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
