Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

In related news, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,121.58. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,876.40. The trade was a 28.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

