AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

AQB stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5,842.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.