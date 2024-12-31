ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Trading Up 0.8 %
ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. ARB IOT Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.55.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
