ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ARB IOT Group stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. ARB IOT Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.