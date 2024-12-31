Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 612,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.02.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.