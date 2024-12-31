Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 905.98 ($11.37) and traded as high as GBX 925 ($11.61). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 925 ($11.61), with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 905.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 938.02. The company has a market capitalization of £149.76 million, a PE ratio of 492.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Henry Angest bought 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 900 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,309,912.17). 64.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

