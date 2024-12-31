Archrock (NYSE:AROC) & Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) Head-To-Head Survey

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Summit Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Midstream and Archrock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Midstream $449.92 million 0.87 -$38.95 million ($12.81) -2.87 Archrock $1.09 billion 4.00 $105.00 million $0.91 27.35

Risk and Volatility

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Midstream. Summit Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summit Midstream has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Midstream and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Midstream -23.01% 0.71% 0.22% Archrock 13.34% 16.24% 5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summit Midstream and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Midstream 0 0 0 0 0.00 Archrock 0 0 6 0 3.00

Archrock has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than Summit Midstream.

Summary

Archrock beats Summit Midstream on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations. It serves natural gas and crude oil producers. Summit Midstream Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

