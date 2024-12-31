Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arhaus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 319,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 9,035.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68,578 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARHS

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.