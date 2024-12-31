Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 826,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. ARQ has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of -722.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get ARQ alerts:

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARQ will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at about $13,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ARQ by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ARQ in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.