Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.32, but opened at $44.89. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 168,960 shares trading hands.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

