ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

AVBP opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

