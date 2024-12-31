Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 60,584 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $631,285.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,134,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,601,917.22. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $10,656.36.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 5,520 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $39,633.60.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

