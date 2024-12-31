Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 41,439 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 41,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $429,722.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,554.77. This trade represents a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 12,166 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $122,511.62.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 2,400 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $24,024.00.
Arteris Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ AIP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
