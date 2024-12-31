Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 41,439 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 41,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $429,722.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,554.77. This trade represents a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 12,166 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $122,511.62.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 2,400 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $24,024.00.

Arteris Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AIP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

