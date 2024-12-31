Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to Continue Strong Growth in 2025 According to 8-K Filing

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX), a company renowned for its AI-driven security and productivity solutions, is set to propel its growth and profitability into 2025 following a successful 2024. The firm, under the leadership of CEO Steve Reinharz, shared insights on its pivotal achievements during the past year in a press release issued on December 31, 2024.

The year 2024 marked substantial growth for AITX, which saw a significant increase in total revenue and recurring monthly revenue for the third consecutive year. This consistent scalability and value delivery to clients reflect the company’s dedication to innovation, operational efficiency, and market leadership in AI-driven security technology.

One of the key milestones in 2024 was the transition to the 4th generation technology platform, shifting to NVIDIA hardware from Intel hardware, resulting in enhanced reliability, faster processing, and simplified scalability. This transition not only boosted product performance but also streamlined production processes for improved deployment efficiency and customer satisfaction.

With the expansion of its workforce to over 100 team members in 2024, AITX fortified its software and hardware development capabilities, facilitating quicker market launches such as RADCam™. The company’s teams demonstrated commitment and unity, contributing to innovation and reinforcing AITX’s vision in the AI-driven security technology market.

AITX unveiled RADCam, a residential safety and security solution, in 2024, showcasing exceptional functionality and extending its market reach. Despite minor deployment delays, the Company prioritized product readiness before launch, with units set to ship soon, followed by an extensive marketing rollout. Plans are underway to broaden the residential product lineup, leveraging RADCam’s architecture to introduce new products and boost recurring monthly revenues.

As the company concludes a transformative 2024, it gears up for a promising 2025 with a robust platform, an expanding team, and innovative solutions. AITX is primed for sustained growth underpinned by enhanced transparency, as highlighted by Reinharz in anticipation of the AITX Investor Presentation slated for January 15, 2025.

The firm’s innovative solutions, driven by its primary subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc., are reshaping the security and guarding services industry, offering substantial cost savings and operational efficiencies. AITX’s AI-based products cater to various sectors, empowering organizations with advanced technology to streamline operations, strengthen security, and augment existing workforce capabilities.

Amidst its growth trajectory, AITX is poised for continued success, bolstered by a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and client value delivery in the dynamic AI-driven technology landscape.

