Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 53.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 80,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

