Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,500 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 1,387,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 614.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asahi Group stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

